Police say a 33-year-old London man is facing a sexual assault charge after an incident at a church on King Edward Avenue.

Investigators say the incident is alleged to have occured at St. Mary's Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in the southeast end of the city on Monday afternoon.

According to police, an elderly woman attended the church and spoke with the accused for some time, but when she attempted to leave, she says she was touched inappropriately.

As a result, the religious leader has been charged with sexual assault.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 24.