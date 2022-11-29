London region under special weather statement
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday morning, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
The strongest winds will develop near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, where wind gusts could reach 90 km/h.
A cold front is moving toward the area and rain will arrive Tuesday night with the risk of a thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will range between 5 and 20 mm, and winds will pick up, sustained at 40 km/h, and gusting to 60 km/h.
The cold front will cross Wednesday morning, and the rain will ease off, but you can expect the winds to pick up. Winds will shift west behind the front, and you can expect gusts through the afternoon close to 70 km/h.
With cold air flowing in behind the front, lake-effect flurries will develop downwind of Lake Huron, so get ready for a dusting of snow in the Forest City with two centimetres on the way Wednesday night.
Heavy flurries and the risk of snowsqualls will develop in midwestern Ontario.
A snowsquall watch has been issued for the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach and Tobermory with squalls forecast to develop Wednesday evening.
The cold air will flood in behind the cold front as the temperature drops Wednesday afternoon below freezing. The wind chill Wednesday night will make it feel close to - 10 C.
Here is a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High of 2 C.
Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High of 6 C.
Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High of 9 C.
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High of 2 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies
Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96.
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Ten food trend predictions for 2023, according to Yelp
What trendy things will we be eating and drinking next year? Predictions for the top 10 food and beverage trends of 2023 were revealed recently by review site Yelp.
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Bill 23 could cost Region of Waterloo $530 million: regional staff
Region of Waterloo staff say sweeping new provincial housing legislation will cost the region and its seven municipalities an estimated $530 million over the next 10 years, and taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference.
-
-
Rural healthcare in the spotlight during coalition townhall
Rural southwest Ontario hospitals, particularly those which have borne the brunt of staff shortages and rotating closures, were in the spotlight during a town hall hosted by Ontario Health Coalition.
Windsor
-
Fuel spill from crash closes Kingsville-area road
North Talbot Road in Kingsville will be closed until around 10 a.m. for cleanup after a crash. OPP say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. and the road will closed between Road 7 east and Road 8 east.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting
Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.
-
'It just doesn’t seem real at this point': Shooting victim's mother speaks out
A mother is reeling after her 26-year-old son was shot and killed in South Walkerville Monday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Winter blast expected in parts of the region
Heavy snow is expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka beginning Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
'I almost died,' Orillia man's road to recovery 'a nightmare' after contracting Legionella
The Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia may be over, but one local man says his road to recovery after contracting the disease has been a "nightmare."
Northern Ontario
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
-
'Absolutely terrifying': Two-month-old Sudbury boy hospitalized with RSV
A Sudbury family is sharing their story after their son spent a week in the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus.
-
Sudbury woman warns residents after coyote sighting
A large female coyote has been captured on video patrolling a street in the Greater Sudbury area and here is what you should know.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 11 A.M.
LIVE AT 11 A.M. | The Ottawa LRT inquiry report comes out today. Here's what to expect.
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry’s final report into the issues that plagued the launch of the $2.1 billion Confederation Line will be released today.
-
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
-
Ottawa teen with dreams of pro basketball returns home after life-changing crash
A teenager who followed his dream to play U.S. college basketball is now faced with a life-changing event, after a car crash in Nebraska left him paralyzed.
Toronto
-
Ontario auditor general's annual report to be released today
COVID-19 contracts and vaccinations, urban flooding and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation are among the various subjects of the provincial auditor general's annual report today.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Montreal
-
Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.
-
Montreal hikes residential taxes 4.1 per cent, highest since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010. Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent in 2023.
-
Quebec premier 'aiming' for 100 per cent French-speaking economic immigrants by 2026
Concerned about the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal, Premier François Legault says he will release more details of a plan that would require 100 per cent of economic immigrants to be French-speaking.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
-
Cyclists who shovelled Winnipeg bike lanes undeterred by possibility of fines
Some Winnipeggers are undeterred by the possibility of fines for shovelling bike lanes.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Calgary
-
Confirmed sighting of missing Calgary senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Vancouver
-
Surrey council takes next steps in scrapping municipal force in favour of RCMP
Surrey's new mayor and council have taken the next step in their plan to scrap the Surrey Police Service and maintain the RCMP as the city's police force.
-
How did more than 2,000 tires end up on a remote B.C. island?
B.C. ocean cleanup workers who dismantled what they're calling "tire island" – sending more than 2,000 of the parts to be recycled – are trying to figure out how the tires got there, and why they seem to have been left there for decades.
-
Have you seen Jodine Millar? RCMP say concern growing after missing woman's vehicle found
After Jodine Millar's vehicle was found in an Abbotsford ditch – without her in it —Mounties say they are increasingly concerned for the missing woman's safety.