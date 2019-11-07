LONDON - It’s beginning to look a lot like… well you know. London and surrounding areas could see their first significant snowfall of the season with up to 30 centimetres possible in some areas by Friday morning.

A snow squall warning is in effect for London and Middlesex County as lake effect snow is expected Thursday evening into Friday.

Also under the warning are Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, and Grey-Bruce. Elgin County is under a weather advisory and is expecting between five to 15 cm of snow.

Environment Canada is calling for as much as 25 cm overnight for London; however some areas could see between 30 to 40 cm depending on how the squalls develop.

According to the weather agency, the snow squalls are expected to be particularly intense Thursday night before weakening by Friday evening.

Travel may become hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.