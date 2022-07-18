London region to swelter as third heat warning of the year issued

It’s only mid-July, but the third heat alert of the year has just been issued for the London region.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), a two day heat warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as humidex values reach well into the 30s.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday and a high of 31C, but feeling like 39C with the humidity, and a possible risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Overnight Tuesday will offer a brief reprieve from the heat, with temperatures dipping to 22C.

Environment Canada’s heat warning will continue on Wednesday, as temperatures peak at 31C, with a chance of showers or thunderstorms.

These high temperatures and humidity levels are enough to meet the health unit’s criteria for a two day heat warning. The alert will be in effect until Wednesday night, when the low will reach 19C.

The MLHU recommends the following tips to avoid heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight

When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors, and if you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible. Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening and avoid intense or moderately intense physical exercise

Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home

Take a cool bath or shower periodically

Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven

Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat

The MLHU issues heat warnings when Environment Canada forecasts a daytime high of 31C or higher and a low of 20C or higher for two consecutive days, or when Environment Canada forecasts a humidex of 40C or higher for two consecutive days.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, you can visit the MLHU website.