There is a special weather statement for the London region Monday due to rainfall.

The statement is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, as well as Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, and Elgin Counties

Significant rainfall is expected, Environment Canada says.

Rain will move into Southwestern Ontario Monday morning and spread eastward to reach the Golden Horseshoe in the afternoon.

The rain may fall heavily at times with amounts possibly reaching 25 millimeters.

It should taper off to scattered showers in the southwest this evening and after midnight for the Golden Horseshoe.

Localized ponding of water is possible in areas of poor drainage.