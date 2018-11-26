

'The Marrow Thieves' by Cherie Dimaline was unveiled as the next community reading intiative by the London Public Library on Monday.

The book is set in a future where people can no longer dream, leading many to go mad, except for the Indigenous peoples of North America, who can dream and whose bone marrow holds the cure.

A synopsis continues, "But getting the marrow, and dreams, means death for the unwilling donors. Driven to flight, a fifteen-year-old and his companions struggle for survival, attempt to reunite with loved ones, and take refuge from the "recruiters" who seek them out to bring them to the marrow-stealing "factories."

The launch of the initiative, held at the Central Library, included the dedication of the Four Races of Mankind Medicine Wheel mosaic, created by the community with the guidance of local Métis artist Brenda Collins.

The author was also in attendance.

