LONDON, ONT. -- A local pub owner is finding new and clever ways to stay connected to his regulars, while still abiding by the COVID-19 rules.

Milo Kral, of Milos’ Craft Beer Emporium, uploads a video daily on his different social media platforms where he lists ‘today’s specials.’

But these aren’t just any videos - they’re full-out performances.

Kral has dressed up as a pirate, a penguin, and even Darth Vader in the hopes of drumming up more business.

“Richard Simmons was really fun and people seemed to enjoy it” says Kral, “You put something on and it takes a life of It’s own.”

Kral says that business has of course suffered because of e-19 but his pub has managed to stay afloat thanks to takeout options as well as Ontario’s go-ahead to sell liquor.

“It really is a saving grace for us, combined with food and alcohol, we are moving enough beer and wine to pays the bills,” says Kral.

The pub features a beer and wine selection from small breweries across Ontario.

“Literally behind every tap is a name, face, and a handshake…if we support each other we will have a much better community and that’s what is happening in craft beer.”

Kral says the ‘little-guys’ brewing community is very small and tight-knit, and each business encourages one another.

He hopes he can use this same approach when it comes to his daily videos by providing a laugh or two to whomever watch.

“I just want to bring joy to people during this time…I hear from people everyday in either comments or when they come to pick up, that they are enjoying the videos, and some people say, ‘Yeah, you know what we came in just because of that.’”

The eighth year anniversary of Milos’ Craft Beer Emporium is on June 2 and Kral says he looks forward to celebrating the achievement over a pint of beer, when it is safe to do so.

But in the meantime, “I’m just trying to reach out there and be honest and say we do need your help, we do need people to come buy from us.”