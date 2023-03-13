London police to update Kipps Lane incident Monday morning
London police will hold a news conference Monday morning after a death, a standoff and injuries to two police officers over the weekend.
According to police, the investigation will be updated at 11 a.m. by Acting Chief Trish McIntyre.
CTV News London will livestream the news conference LIVE online.
The 12-hour standoff happened at 621 Kipps Ln. after a man barricaded himself in an apartment unit on the sixth floor.
Prior to the standoff, police found a man clinging to life near the elevators on the eight floor.
Adrian Neil Campbell is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
100-year-old McGill student a life-long learner
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Australian wildfires eroded ozone hole by 10 per cent in 2020: MIT study
Smoke from historic wildfires in Australia a few years ago widened the Antarctic ozone hole by millions of square kilometres, a recent study has found.
At least 44 dead as Cyclone Freddy pounds Malawi, Mozambique
Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique on Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services.
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
Kitchener
-
Apartment fire displaces dozens and closes road in Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
-
One person sent to hospital following Galt house fire
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Galt on Monday.
Windsor
-
Three people displaced after Forest Glade house fire
Three people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in Forest Glade Sunday evening.
-
Vehicle stolen from Harwich Township home, three men charged
Three men are facing various charges after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck from a Harwich Township home.
-
Cool and grey March Break in Windsor-Essex
March Break weather will be mostly cloudy and cool with morning wind chill values in the negative double digits. So far, Wednesday the only day forecast for full sunshine and the temperature a few degrees above the freezing mark.
Barrie
-
Icebreaking in Southern Georgian Bay begins
The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents that an icebreaker will be sailing in Southern Georgian Bay March 13.
-
Early morning high-miler has car impounded
Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning, police clocked a high-miler in Clearview Township.
-
Snowmobiler in Minden Hills, Ont. seriously injured in crash
Provincial police say a snowmobile operator in Minden Hills, Ont. is in hospital with serious injuries following a late-night crash.
Northern Ontario
-
First Nation communities come together despite the loss of a sacred headdress
Nipissing First Nation's "sacred and ceremonial" headdress was stolen Saturday ahead of the LNHL hockey tournament but the host nation is moving forward to celebrate their culture and youth sports with other nations across Ontario.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Ottawa
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
-
Centretown porch pirate caught on video
A post on Reddit called "Centretown Porch Pirate" shows a man walking up to the door of an Ottawa home and then walking away with a delivery box.
Toronto
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
-
Things to do with the kids around the GTA this March Break
March Break is here for thousands of students in the Greater Toronto Area and there is a slew of offerings on-hand across the GTA to help answer the question ‘what do we do?’
-
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Montreal
-
Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested byelection
It's byelection day in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where a heated battle is expected between the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire. Eleven candidates are running in this race, which was launched about a month ago following the departure of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last December.
-
Quebec English-language college concerned courses will be cut due to Bill 96 implementation
English-speaking CEGEPs in Quebec may have to cut their language programs because of the province's new French-language law (Bill-96). The change will see students taking more French courses and leaving out other languages, which means language departments at English colleges such as Vanier College may be in jeopardy.
-
Quebec adding 367 100-kilowatt charging stations at 131 sites
The Quebec government is investing nearly $60 million to increase its current network of direct current charging stations (DCS) for electric vehicles by 30 per cent to more than 1,200. In a news release, Environment Minister Benoit Charette said Monday that 367 charging stations of 100 kilowatts or more will be distributed across 131 sites in the province and will be added to Hydro-Quebec's electric circuit network.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges leaders to sleep in a tent and experience homelessness
Rising costs and a lack of affordable housing are sending more people to the streets in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, according to some non-profit groups that work with people in need.
-
N.S. family left frustrated after Flair Airlines cancellation
Several flights involving Flair Airlines were cancelled Saturday which impacted many passengers travelling for March break.
-
Suspicious shooting death on New Brunswick highway ruled homicide: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit says the death of a man in Lincoln, N.B., has been ruled a homicide.
Winnipeg
-
Gushue defeats Dunstone 7-5 to repeat as Brier champ
Brad Gushue is the winner of the Canadian men's curling championship.
-
Manitoba government makes another anti-crime announcement, focus on child abuse
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is spending $2.1 million on a new child abuse investigative unit.
-
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
Calgary
-
Pet cat killed in Huntington Hills basement fire
Four people have been displaced following an early morning house fire that left one of their cats dead in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Suspected impaired driver arrested on Tsuut'ina Nation; drugs and stolen vehicle seized
A man who is not a resident of the Tsuut'ina Nation faces several charges after officers seized drugs, weapons and a stolen vehicle during an impaired driving investigation.
-
Proposed 'safe and inclusive' bylaw to protect LGBTQ2+ community to be debated Tuesday
A series of protests against Drag Queen story hours in recent weeks has made the city of Calgary act to try and stop them.
Edmonton
-
Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts
Recent leaks of toxic tailings from northern Alberta oilsands mines have revealed serious flaws in how Canada and Alberta look after the environment, observers say.
-
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
-
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver
-
More support needed in B.C. cancer plan for those without family doctors, advocates say
B.C.’s cancer care plan doesn’t go far enough to address the nearly one million British Columbians without a family doctor who need access to cancer screenings, according to a patient advocacy group and some doctors.
-
Time change debate 'déjà vu' as B.C. springs forward
On Sunday, British Columbia switched back to daylight time. And just like clockwork, the debate over springing forward and falling back is back on.
-
Weekly Vancouver floor hockey game comes to an end after 59 years
For nearly six decades, a group of men has come together on Friday nights to play floor hockey in a Vancouver school gym. This week however, was their last hurrah.