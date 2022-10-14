London police to review 2019 sexual assault allegations against two hockey players

London Police Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Friday regarding an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against two hockey players.

Chief Williams says the allegations were in relation to incidents that took place in March 2018 and were investigated by police in September 2019.

However, given recent media reporting regarding the matters, Williams says he has directed an internal review of the investigation and that the review has commenced.

This comes after TSN’s senior correspondent Rick Westhead interviewed a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted in London in March 2018 by two men. One a Western University hockey player and the second a minor-league pro player. In a series of interviews with TSN, the woman says she was discouraged by London police from pressing charges in both cases.

“One investigation resulted in a sexual assault charge being laid. That charge went through the court process resulting in the issuance of a Peace Bond. Charges were not laid in relation to the other investigation,” the statement from Williams said.

He goes on to say in all sexual assault investigations, except those dealing with intimate partners, victims are given the choice whether or not to proceed with charges.

“Where a victim has declined to proceed with a charge, the investigation is finalized with the option to re-open the investigation at a later date should the victim change their mind,” Williams said.

CTV News reached out to London police, but were denied an interview with the chief.