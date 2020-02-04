LONDON, ONT -- London police are renaming their community room to honour the service's first black officer Sgt. Lewis ‘Bud’ Coray.

Coray, who has since retired for the force, will be on hand along with members of his family.

Also on hand for this morning’s ceremony will be Chief Steve Williams, Mayor Ed Holder, and London Police Services Board Chair Dr. Javeed Sukhera.

Coray began his 30-year career in 1951 and was London’s first black officer.

Today’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at London Police Headquarters.