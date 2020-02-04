London police to honour first black officer
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 9:10AM EST
Sgt. Bud Coray is pictured left in this undated photo courtesy of London Police.
LONDON, ONT -- London police are renaming their community room to honour the service's first black officer Sgt. Lewis ‘Bud’ Coray.
Coray, who has since retired for the force, will be on hand along with members of his family.
Also on hand for this morning’s ceremony will be Chief Steve Williams, Mayor Ed Holder, and London Police Services Board Chair Dr. Javeed Sukhera.
Coray began his 30-year career in 1951 and was London’s first black officer.
Today’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at London Police Headquarters.