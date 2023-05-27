London Police Services Board names next Deputy Chief

The London Police Services Board has announced the appointment of LPS Superintendent Paul Bastien as London’s next Deputy Chief of Police, effective May 28, 2023.

This follows Deputy Chief Stu Betts’ resignation to become Peterborough’s Chief of Police in January, 2023.

Deputy Chief Designate Bastien began his policing career in 1997, as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

He also has worked in the Criminal Investigation Division where he recently worked as Detective Inspector in charge of the Investigative Services Branch.

Deputy Chief Designate Bastien holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminology from the University of Windsor and a certificate in police leadership from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Management.

“I’m honoured to have been selected as Deputy Chief of the London Police Service and grateful to the Board for entrusting me to perform that important role,” said Deputy Chief Designate Bastien. “Our organization is comprised of talented and hard-working men and women dedicated to ensuring the safety of this community, and I am sincerely humbled to be provided this opportunity to serve them to that end.”