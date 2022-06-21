London Police Services Board asking federal government to add femicide to Criminal Code
The London Police Services Board is working to get the federal government to have femicide included in the Criminal Code of Canada.
The move would make it possible to charge femicide, the killing of a female because she is a female, as a hate crime.
On average, one woman or girl is killed every two and a half days in Canada, according to a report on femicide in the country.
The report by the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability found that in 2020, 160 women and girls were killed in Canada.
April was the deadliest month, according to the report, with a total of 26 victims.
In late May the London Police Services Board discussed the hate-related crimes and incidents report which prompted the discussion on femicide.
— With files from CTV’s Brooke Taylor
