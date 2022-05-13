London Police Service dog seriously injured, more than $10,000 worth of drugs seized

Two men from London, Ont. are in custody following a weapons investigation Thursday evening that resulted in a London Police Service (LPS) dog sustaining serious injuries.

According to police, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on May 12, police responded to an area of Dufferin Avenue and Adelaide Street North in relation to a report of two men allegedly in possession of a firearm inside a taxi.

Prior to police arrival, one man fled the vehicle while the other exited the taxi after a traffic stop and was subsequently arrested.

Police say that a member of the LPS Canine Unit attended the scene to track the suspect who fled on foot. The police service dog then came into contact with an illicit drug which required him to receive emergency medical attention for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later arrested on the 600-block of York Street.

Following the arrest, a search was conducted which recovered a large number of weapons and drugs.

The following items were seized by police:

54.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine (value $5,400)

5.5 grams of suspected fentanyl (value $920)

3 grams of suspected cocaine (value $300)

55 x Hydromorphone pills (value $550)

555 x Dilaudid pills (value $2,775)

43 x Oxycodone pills (value $301)

Knife

Pepper spray

As a result of the investigation, two men from London — 61 and 38 years of age — have been jointly charged with six counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 61-year-old suspect meanwhile was also charged with the following offences:

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of an identity document

Two counts of fail to comply with release order

The 38-year-old suspect also faces one count of possession of an identity document.

Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court Friday.

The police service dog continues to receive medical care from the team veterinarian, but the name of the dog will not be released.