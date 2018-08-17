

CTV London





A London police sergeant has pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct Friday at a Police Services Act hearing.

A plea agreement was reached.

Sgt. Michael Hay had been facing three charges under the Act after being accused of covering up for another officer who was arrested during a prostitution sting.

Hay was alleged to have given a fellow officer preferential treatment during the sting.

The hearing officer Friday accepted the join recommendation of penalty.

Hay will forfeit 120 hours of pay and well as complete training in police ethics.

As directed by his health care provider, Hay will also remain in counselling as long as deemed necessary.

Hay was in charge of the human trafficking unit at the time of the alleged incident in April.

Documents say that Hay was conducting a sting and during that investigation, a police officer from Waterloo Regional Police was arrested.