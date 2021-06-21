Advertisement
London police seize sawed-off shotgun, replica firearms during Elizabeth Street raid
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 1:47PM EDT
Firearms seized by London police on June 18, 2021. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police seized a sawed-off shotgun, a pair of replica handguns and some ammunition during a search warrant late last week.
Police performed the raid on a residence in the 500-block of Elizabeth Street Friday.
Three men have been charged with various weapons offences.
They will appear in a London court Monday.