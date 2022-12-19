London police seize nearly $400,000 in drugs

London police have seized nearly $400,000 worth of drugs as well as weapons as part of an investigation.

On Dec. 16, officers used a search warrant at a home on Regal Drive.

The following items were seized:

1928 grams of crystal methamphetamine

113 grams of fentanyl

108 grams of cocaine

18 grams benzodiazepine

14 grams psilocybin

807 grams of suspected mannitol (binding agent)

754 grams of suspected caffeine (binding agent)

Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency

Two (2) digital scales

Kel-Tec Sub-2000 semi-automatic rifle

Mossberg 702 semi-automatic rifle

Replica revolver

222 rounds of ammunition

The total value of drugs seized was $374,010.

A 39-year-old woman, 42-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, all from London, and a 46-year-old man from Sarnia – are jointly charged with several offences including store firearm carelessly, possess loaded regulated firearm, possess firearm with altered serial number and possess schedule I substance for trafficking.

All four people charged have future court dates.