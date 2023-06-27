London police seek video of serious crash

London police are asking for the public’s help after a serious crash that sent two people to hospital.

Members of the LPS Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate the collision that took place earlier this month in the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Huron Street.

Police say two individuals remain in hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are asking members of the public who may have been in the area at the time of the collision and have dashcam footage or video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to contact them at 519-661-5670 or through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.