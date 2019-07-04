

Investigators are asking for public help to identify a suspect sought in connection with an incident where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly touched inappropriately.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Wonderland Road North near Sherwood Forest Mall.

The girl was reportedly near the mall when she was approached by a man who began talking to her before walking with her for a short distance and touching her inappropriately.

She then ran home and police were contacted. The girl was not injured.

Investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section are investigating.

The male suspect is described as black, in his late 30s or early 40s, 6'3" to 6'4" tall, very thin with short dark hair, dark brown eyes and a noticeable accent.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with gold on it, dark-coloured pants and black shiny shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.