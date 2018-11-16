Featured
London police seek suspect after business robbed
CTV London
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 12:56PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 2:15PM EST
Police are asking for public help to find a suspect who brandished a handgun and robbed a business on Wonderland Road North at Gainsborough Road on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to an outside storefront in Sherwood Forest Mall around 3 p.m. after the man demanded money from employees and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured in the altercation.
A police search of the area did not locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a male, Caucasian, approximately 5’7” tall, 175 pounds, between 20-30 years of age, slim build with brown collar-length hair and a full beard with a piercing in his lower lip.
He was wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket and black jogging pants.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.