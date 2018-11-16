

CTV London





Police are asking for public help to find a suspect who brandished a handgun and robbed a business on Wonderland Road North at Gainsborough Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to an outside storefront in Sherwood Forest Mall around 3 p.m. after the man demanded money from employees and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the altercation.

A police search of the area did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male, Caucasian, approximately 5’7” tall, 175 pounds, between 20-30 years of age, slim build with brown collar-length hair and a full beard with a piercing in his lower lip.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket and black jogging pants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.