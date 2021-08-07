WINDSOR, ONT. -- London police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 78-year-old man reported missing Saturday.

Police say Brian Gawley of London was last seen at 1 a.m. in the area of Sunningdale Road at South Wenige Drive. He could be driving a red GMC pick-up truck with licence plate AN95059.

Police describe Gawley as a Caucasian man, 6’ tall, about 150 lbs with white short hair and glasses.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Police ask anyone with information in relation to his/ whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.