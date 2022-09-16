London police seek public input through survey

London police are researching what matters most to Londoners, and they want to hear what the public has to say with the launch of a new survey.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), the city is researching the needs of the community as part of its strategic planning process. Forum Research Inc. will conduct random telephone surveys from Sept. 19 to Oct. 16.

Police encourage Londoners to participate in the survey, as it “will provide an opportunity to share opinions and help the LPS determine priorities for our 2024-2027 Strategic Plan.”

The release adds that residents who were not contacted for the telephone survey but still wish to give their input will be able to do so through an online survey that will be shared to social media next week.

In addition, a series of virtual community consultations will be held in October and November as part of the LPS strategic planning process. The consultations will be open to all citizens, including community groups, institutions, businesses, and members of the public.

More information, including dates, times and links to the Zoom meetings can be found on the LPS website.