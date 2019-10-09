

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London





The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen over the weekend.

Police say 56-year-old Joseph "Pierre" Pronovost was last seen in the area of Emery Street West and Phyllis Street at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, walking with his dog, Meeko, a long-haired Chihuahua with black hair and a white chest.

Pierre is described as Caucasian, 5'6", slim build, with a shaved head, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a cream and navy coloured hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes carrying a black, cross-body satchel.

Pierre's family and the London Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).