London police are looking for help identifying two men related to a break and enter at a business.

Police say it took place at 669 Sovereign Road on Feb. 23 at approximately 4 a.m.

The first suspect is described as a white man, wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up and a bandana over his face, blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a man, wearing a dark coloured winter jacket with red colouring around the hood.

If you can identify these men, please call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.