London Police are asking for assistance from the public to help locate a male involved in a sexual assault that occurred at approximately 10:30 pm on Sunday, June 23 in the area of McNay Street and Victoria Street.

A woman walking her dog was approached by a male from behind.

As the woman continued to walk, the male followed and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, between the age of 30 and 45, and is approximately 5’4” – 5’6” tall.

The man walked with a slight hunch and spoke in a deep and raspy voice which was described by the victim as very mumbled.

At the time of the assault, the man was wearing a black baseball hat and carried bags that appeared to be filled with his belongings.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com