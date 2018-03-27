Featured
London police searching for sexual assault suspect
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 3:56PM EDT
London police are asking for the public's help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
Police say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on March 19 at the Oxbury Centre at 1299 Oxford Street East.
Police allege the suspect touched an adult inappropriately while in a public washroom. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a male, white, 50 to 60 years old, heavy build, balding with grey hair, a grey goatee, and wearing a blue jacket or sweater.
He may be operating a light grey or silver four-door hatchback with tinted windows.
Call police if you have any information.