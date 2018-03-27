

CTV London





London police are asking for the public's help identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on March 19 at the Oxbury Centre at 1299 Oxford Street East.

Police allege the suspect touched an adult inappropriately while in a public washroom. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 50 to 60 years old, heavy build, balding with grey hair, a grey goatee, and wearing a blue jacket or sweater.

He may be operating a light grey or silver four-door hatchback with tinted windows.

Call police if you have any information.