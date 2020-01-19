LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

Kayla Bellinger, 17, was last seen Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. in the area of Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road.

She is described as a female, white, 5’4”, 105lbs, brown eyes, reddish brown long hair likely in two French braids.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, socks with Adidas Sandals.

Family and police are concerned for Kayla’s welfare.

Contact police if you have any information.