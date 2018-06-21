

London Police Service, CTV London





London Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Francis Nickson of London.

Police issued a release Thursday afternoon saying Francis was last seen Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at approximately 2:30 pm walking northbound on Highbury Avenue near Oxford Street.

Francis is described as a male, Black, slim build, approximately 6’0”, 180lbs, with short black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing grey jean shorts, a black hoodie, blue shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Family and police are concerned for Francis’s welfare. This is out of character for the teenager, and he has never gone missing in the past.