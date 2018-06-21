Featured
London Police searching for missing teen
London Police Service, CTV London
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 1:55PM EDT
London Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Francis Nickson of London.
Police issued a release Thursday afternoon saying Francis was last seen Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at approximately 2:30 pm walking northbound on Highbury Avenue near Oxford Street.
Francis is described as a male, Black, slim build, approximately 6’0”, 180lbs, with short black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing grey jean shorts, a black hoodie, blue shoes, and carrying a backpack.
Family and police are concerned for Francis’s welfare. This is out of character for the teenager, and he has never gone missing in the past.
Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com