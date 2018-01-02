

London police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Emily Knox was reported missing on Dec. 31.

She was last seen in the area of Berryhill Drive.

Emily is described as white, 5’ tall, 100 lbs, shoulder length brown hair, slim build wearing blue jeans, grey sweater, green long winter coat and black boots.

Contact police if you have any information.