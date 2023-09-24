London police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday night.
According to the London Police Service, Chrysah Wolfe was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Kimberley Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.
Chrysah is described as female, Indigenous, 4’11” with a slim build, long dark hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts, and black Adidas slide sandals.
Family and police are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Lender can't foreclose on B.C. woman's home because mortgage was obtained through fraud
A B.C. woman has won the right to stay in her home after convincing a judge that the mortgage her son took out on the property was obtained fraudulently.
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
Canada to get rare asteroid sample after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo to Earth on Sunday
Seven years after it blasted into space to snag a sample of an asteroid, a spacecraft is set to deliver its rare cargo on Sunday -- and Canada is getting a piece of the interstellar bounty.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
