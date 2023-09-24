London

    • London police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

    11-year-old Chrysah Wolfe of London, Ont. is seen in this undated image supplied by police. (Source: London Police Service) 11-year-old Chrysah Wolfe of London, Ont. is seen in this undated image supplied by police. (Source: London Police Service)

    London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday night.

    According to the London Police Service, Chrysah Wolfe was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Kimberley Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

    Chrysah is described as female, Indigenous, 4’11” with a slim build, long dark hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts, and black Adidas slide sandals.

    Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

