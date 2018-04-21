

London, CTV London





The London Police Service is looking of the public’s help in the search for a missing woman.

Police say the family and friends of 30 year old Agatha Kowalski are concerned for her welfare and are anxious to speak with her.

Kowalski is described as Caucasian, 5’7”, 165 lbs., blue eyes, long brown hair with blonde ends. Police say she was possibly wearing a grey jacket.

Kowalski is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Toyota Corolla, licence plate BPRA 126.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to ww.londoncrimestoppers.com.