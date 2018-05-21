

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





London police say a dog at the centre of a social media storm after a video showed the animal being beaten, is now safe.

CTV London obtained the graphic surveillance video from the apartment complex where the dog was attacked by a man on Thursday.

Police said on Monday that the dog has been located and is now in safe care.

"The dog doesn't appear to be injured," said Const. Chris Loizides.

People have been expressing outrage at what is seen on the video.

“A dog is huddled on the ground, bent over, (the man's) fist is coming straight back,” said Shannon Odendahl, who saw the beating first hand from her backyard.

She said the man also kicked the dog and stomped on its head. Then he picked the dog up and dragged it up the stairs.

“It’s a picture you can't get out of your mind,” she said.

Odendahl wants assurances the dog does not have any internal injuries. She said the dog may look fine, but that doesn't mean it is.

Loizides said a person of interest has been identified in the case.

The video of the incident has been shared on the CTV London Facebook page more than 350 times. Many on the social media platform are suggesting they will locate the man and take matters into their own hands.

Police have advised against this saying their investigation is still very active.