London Police responded to a reported hit-and-run Friday evening

London Police were called to a reported hit-and-run early Friday evening.

Witnesses say a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Kipps Lane, near Barker Street, at around 5:40 p.m.

The woman ended up on the centre line of Kipps, just west of the intersection.

The witnesses say the driver left the scene, continuing west on Kipps.

A nearby vehicle stopped to help, with a passenger jumping out to check on the woman and protect her from other vehicles. Meanwhile, the driver went after the vehicle.

Police confirm that the vehicle stopped a short distance away, and that’s where they took the driver into custody.

The witnesses say an off-duty registered nurse was also on scene and the woman was talking to her before being transported to hospital.

There's no word on the extent of the victims injuries.



