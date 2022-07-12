London police respond to man on fire in east end

London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.

Officers responded to the area of Admiral Drive near Trafalgar Street around 2:20 a.m. and according to a statement from police, the fire was put out before the officers arrived.

According to police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say more information will be provided as appropriate.