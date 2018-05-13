

CTV London





London police have released more information of an abduction of a 4-year-old girl Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

The girl was outside playing with a sibling when she was picked up by a man driving a gold or beige-coloured older 4-door Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses saw the car drive east on Melsandra but eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

The girl was dropped off in the area of her home and ran off to tell her parents. She was not injured.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 60 years old, 5’10”, average build, wearing a plaid shirt with brown framed glasses.

He has grey hair and his facial hair was described as having a bit of growth.

Anyone who may have seen this car or have information about the suspect is asked to call police.

Police say an arrest was made early Sunday evening but the person was released unconditionally.