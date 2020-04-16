LONDON, ONT -- In early March the unthinkable happened to Rebekah and Stephen Caslick when their four-year-old daughter passed away suddenly after taking a nap while fighting a cold.

Since then the family has been living day by day with their loss and grief, keeping Jillian’s memory alive with posts of photos and videos online.

Now the family has been gifted an incredible keepsake thanks to one the generosity of the London Police Services.

Jillian’s parents knew of the prints on their windows and sat to watch them light up during a recent lightning storm.

“You loved pressing your hands and face into the window … How you would try and kiss momma or me when you saw us in the driveway,” wrote Stephen on Facebook.

Family friend Kim Hunter knew there had to be a way to preserve the markings and so she reached out to the London Police.

A detective was soon at the house and began collecting the prints off the window. Those prints were then turned into a picture of Jillian’s face and given to her parents.

The family may never know exactly why Jillian passed away, but the cause of her death has been determined to be natural causes.