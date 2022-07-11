London police officer won't be charged: SIU

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a London police officer will not be charged after an incident in March.

As previously reported by CTV News London, members of London police were called to an apartment building in the area of Balfour Place and Trafalgar Street.

According to the SIU investigation, officers gathered in the hallway outside an apartment unit where a man behind a locked door told the officers to “shoot him”.

After repeated police commands that he surrender and open the door, the SIU says the man did so before retreating a distance into his apartment where he had a knife in each hand.

The officers ordered the man to drop the knives and then one officer discharged a conducted energy weapon (CEW) as the man moved towards the officers, and another officer fired his BIP firearm.

The same officer fired his BIP firearm five more times as the man continued towards the officers.

Another officer then discharged his CEW, resulting in the man’s body locking up. After a struggle and additional use of force, the man was taken into custody.

Following his arrest, the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a fractured left arm. The injury happened before police got there and the SIU says it was caused another tenant of the building using a bat to ward off the man.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU’s mandate was invoked because an officer discharged a less-lethal firearm, which is classified as a firearm under the Special Investigations Act.