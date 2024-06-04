London police officer recognized for sharing mental health journey

A London police officer has been recognized by the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) for sharing his mental health journey.

Sgt. Andrew Gough was awarded the 2024 Police Hero Honour Roll Award which pays homage to a police officer or civilian police service employee who has made a significant impact over the past decade.

According to the PAO, Gough, alongside his service dog, Riggs, has fostered dialogue among his colleagues about his mental health journey, stemming from an Operational Stress Injury (OSI) during his service.

Gough founded Veterans and Everyday Heroes (V-EH!), a non-profit supporting OSI-affected individuals, particularly in obtaining service dogs.