London police offer back-to-school tips

London, Ont. -

Wednesday marks the first of September which has the London Police Services reminding the public of back-to-school safety tips.

Motorists are reminded to come to a complete stop for busses with flashing red lights and to watch for children crossing the street.

Drivers travelling in both directions must stop for school busses when their red light is flashing or the stop arm is activated.

When it comes to guardians and parents who have their children attending school, tips include:

Finding the safest route to school or the bus stop

Encouraging children to stay stick to routes without taking shortcuts

Using sidewalks away from the road

Reminding children not to speak to people they don't know

Wearing a fitted helmet if cycling or riding a scooter

Putting phones away and staying alert when walking

Crossing at marked crossings or crosswalk, obeying crossing guards

Face forward and follow the driver's rules if riding on a bus

Maintaining physical distancing

With many students learning from home, police also offer tips when working virtual

Parents/guardians should have age appropriate conversations about digital use

Establish expectations of text messages, location sharing, etc.

Look at parental controls to monitor what children can access

Secure Wi-Fi connection and keep passwords private

Let children know not to share photos or meet with anyone they don't know

Create a safe space for children to be able to speak about their concerns

For more tips, visit their website.