London police monitor key neighbourhoods with start of Project LEARN
With the return to campus this weekend, London police are encouraging students to “party smart.”
London police started “Project LEARN” (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) is an increased police presence downtown and in neighbourhoods near Western University and Fanshawe College.
Police will be monitoring those areas for the first few weekends of the academic year. Police say there is also increased enforcement of by-laws related to parties, fires, noise, litter, etc.
Officers are reminding students to “be a good neighbour” and celebrate the first weekend on campus responsibly.
Project LEARN was first launched in 2007 to help protect public safety and property. Administration and student leaders from Fanshawe College and Western University have partnered on the project.
Police say partying smart includes:
- Go to a licenced establishment, event, or a small, private house party
- Don't post house party locations on social media
- Don't attend nuisance or street parties
- Drink responsibly – having fun while being safe
- Be respectful of others in the community
- Use a washroom, not someone’s backyard
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez beats Kerber to continue impressive U.S. Open run
Leylah Fernandez from Laval, Que., advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's draw with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 16th-seeded German Angelique Kerber.
Federal leaders campaign while Kovrig, Spavor mark 1,000 days imprisoned in China
Canada's federal leaders spent part of their time on the campaign trail expressing support for two men who have now been detained in China for 1,000 days.
Suspect accused of kidnapping arrested by Quebec police; three-year-old boy safe
A man accused of kidnapping a three-year-old boy in Quebec, sparking an Amber Alert that lasted several days, has been arrested, police say.
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days.
QP interview: Green Leader Annamie Paul on internal party struggles, first campaign, and platform release date
In his second of a series of interviews with Canada’s major federal party leaders, Question Period Host Evan Solomon talks to Green Party Leader Annamie Paul about her party's internal struggles, winning her riding and releasing her party's platform.
Slim majority of Canadians willing to pay more to help achieve emissions-reduction targets: Nanos poll
A slim majority of Canadians indicate some willingness to pay more to help achieve Canada’s emission-reduction targets, according to new Nanos polling research.
Louisiana residents thankful for small miracles after Ida
Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, there was at least one bright light Sunday: Parishioners found that electricity had been restored to their church outside of New Orleans, a small improvement as residents of Louisiana struggle to regain some aspects of normal life.
Twenty years later, Canadians reflect on their efforts after the 9/11 attacks
Canadians across this country will be reflecting on the September 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago, including firefighters who went south following the tragedy and the Atlantic community of Gander, N.L. which was one of Canadian cities that welcomed diverted flights to their runways on that fateful day.
'Smile Boxes' filled with toys give comfort to Afghan children resettling in Canada
Two Toronto-area friends will be sending more than 120 'Smile Boxes' – gift baskets filled with toys -- to newly arrived Afghan children.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 18 cases in those aged 29 or younger
As students get ready to return to school after the long weekend, the Region of Waterloo is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, with 18 more in those aged 29 and younger.
-
Kitchener Centre Liberal candidate Raj Saini drops out of MP race
Raj Saini, the Liberal candidate for the Kitchener Centre MP race, has ended his campaign, citing the health and safety of those around him following “false allegations” as the reason for his decision.
-
Kitchener startup says it has vaccine passport app ready for use
A CEO for a Kitchener-based startup says they already have vaccine passport software in place and have offered it to the Ontario government for free.
Windsor
-
No injuries after vehicle crashes into a Lakeshore business
There were no injuries reported after a vehicle crashed through the front window of a Lakeshore dollar store, police say.
-
Students head back to school in Windsor-Essex
Students are bracing for the return to school this week with the majority of Windsor-Essex pupils back in class on Tuesday
-
Theodore Tugboat visits Windsor’s Dieppe Park
Theodore Tugboat made a second trip to the rose city on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Families prepare for school after a challenging year
With summer vacation winding down, students are expressing a mix of emotions as they head back to class on Tuesday.
-
GO-Vaxx bus stops in Cookstown
As it makes its way throughout the Greater Toronto Area, the GO Vax Bus made a stop in Cookstown on Sunday.
-
South Simcoe Pet Food Bank looking for help
A group of volunteers in the Barrie area are doing what they can to help those struggling financially to keep their furry friends.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds of dead fish washing up on the shoreline raises climate concerns for northern campers
Campers at Ivanhoe Lake Provincial Park west of Timmins had a startling week after finding what some estimated to be hundreds of dead fish washed up along the beaches and shorelines.
-
Sudbury’s Keeping Seniors Warm hosts fundraising event
A volunteer group in Sudbury called Keeping Seniors Warm is raising money to keep help ensure seniors have warm clothing for the winter.
-
Sudbury's experience with legal graffiti wall downtown largely positive, report says
While there are still issues with illegal graffiti in the area, the legal graffiti wall downtown has largely been a success, says a report headed to the planning committee this month.
Ottawa
-
Driver crashes into North Gower store overnight
A man in his 20s is in hospital with head and leg injuries after crashing into a store in North Gower just after midnight Sunday.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day Monday.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa jump above 300
Ottawa Public Health says another 55 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is above 300.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for a third day in a row.
-
Unvaccinated Ontario teachers must submit to twice weekly COVID-19 testing
Ontario public school teachers who choose not to receive or are medically exempt from COVID-19 vaccination will have to submit to rapid testing at least twice per week, and will have to go to a nearby pharmacy to do so for the first two weeks of school.
-
Slim majority of Canadians willing to pay more to help achieve emissions-reduction targets: Nanos poll
A slim majority of Canadians indicate some willingness to pay more to help achieve Canada’s emission-reduction targets, according to new Nanos polling research.
Montreal
-
Laval-born Leylah Fernandez to move on to U.S. Open quarterfinals
Laval-born Leylah Annie Fernandez's incredible run at the U.S. Open continued when she beat former champion Angela Kerber in three sets: 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.
-
14-year-old Montreal boy with autism located by Police
The SPVM has located an autistic and non-verbal teenager who was briefly missing in downtown Montreal.
-
Suspect accused of kidnapping arrested by Quebec police; three-year-old boy safe
A man accused of kidnapping a three-year-old boy in Quebec, sparking an Amber Alert that lasted several days, has been arrested, police say.
Atlantic
-
Adjusting to the new norm: Next two months will be "transitional" for students, says child psychologist
This school year will be the third impacted by the pandemic, and Maritime provinces are working to balance safety and a sense of routine as students return to class.
-
Vacation and vaccinations: Tourism operators in the Maritimes celebrate a successful summer
New Brunswick tourism operators are celebrating what they’re calling a successful summer season.
-
Long lines and wait times: Concern grows at Nova Scotia – New Brunswick border
Traffic slowly trickles through the New Brunswick - Nova Scotia border as lineups start to form by mid-morning, but Saturday’s backup was nothing compared to the day before.
Winnipeg
-
Who is contracting COVID-19 in Manitoba and how does it compare to the rest of Canada?
As COVID-19 cases start to spike in many provinces amid the fourth wave, provincial data shows the majority of new cases in Manitoba come from unvaccinated individuals.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders host Bombers to open important West home-and-home series
The annual Labour Day clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is always a big deal for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Slim majority of Canadians willing to pay more to help achieve emissions-reduction targets: Nanos poll
A slim majority of Canadians indicate some willingness to pay more to help achieve Canada’s emission-reduction targets, according to new Nanos polling research.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
A Saskatchewan man is dead and four others were injured after a crash on Highway 1 Sunday, prompting officials to close the road for several hours.
-
Confusion abounds as Alberta events scramble for liquor curfew exemption
Business owners and event organizers say new provincial health restrictions – and subsequent Alberta Health exemptions – have led to a 'messy' weekend in the province.
-
Fire tears through garages, damages south Lethbridge home
No one was injured following a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged another along with a home in Lethbridge on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
A work in progress: City Centre Mall to undergo redevelopment project
As the downtown landscape changes, Edmonton’s City Centre Mall is adapting to new consumer trends and could be getting a facelift.
-
Edmonton Public Schools to consider renaming Prince Charles School, creating renaming committee
The Edmonton Public Schools Board will consider renaming one of its schools and creating a new committee to review the existing inventory of names at its next meeting this Tuesday.
-
Alberta will 'immediately' fill nurse shortages with third-party staff: Nurses union
The union representing nurses says Alberta Health Services (AHS) informed them it will “immediately” begin filling staffing shortages by hiring contract nurses from three agencies across Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police appeal for video evidence in investigation of assault that closed Highway 1 lanes
Police in Saanich are requesting dash cam video from the public as they continue their investigation of an incident that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 1 for several hours Friday.
-
Suspect in Victoria incident evades police during early morning search in Colwood
A major police presence near Royal Roads University in Colwood Sunday morning was the result of a search for a suspect in an ongoing Victoria Police Department investigation, according to West Shore RCMP.
-
Oak Bay police release photos of suspect who smashed ATMs with a hammer
Police have released photos of a man who smashed ATMs with a hammer at two different banks on Vancouver Island last week.