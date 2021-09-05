London police monitor key neighbourhoods with start of Project LEARN

London police

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Louisiana residents thankful for small miracles after Ida

Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, there was at least one bright light Sunday: Parishioners found that electricity had been restored to their church outside of New Orleans, a small improvement as residents of Louisiana struggle to regain some aspects of normal life.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island