

CTV London





London Police say they have made an arrest in the case of a young girl who was abducted but located safely and uninjured.

Late Monday police announced they had arrested a man and that charges are pending.

More information regarding charges and the suspect is expected to be released Tuesday.

On Monday police leased more information regarding the abduction of a 4-year-old girl that occurred Sunday morning.

Police say was taken around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

The girl was outside playing with a sibling when she was picked up by a man driving a gold or beige-coloured older 4-door Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses saw the car drive east on Melsandra but eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

The girl was dropped off in the area of her home and ran off to tell her parents. She was not injured.

The suspect was described as white, approximately 60 years old, 5’10”, average build, wearing a plaid shirt with brown framed glasses.

He has grey hair and his facial hair was described as having a bit of growth.

Anyone who may have seen this car or have information about the suspect is asked to call police.