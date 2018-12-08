Featured
London police looking for missing elderly woman
CTV London
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 12:47PM EST
London police are asking the for the public’s help locating 80-year-old Dragica Zaza of London.
She is described as white, approximately 5-feet tall, 100lbs, with short, light-brown hair. She may be wearing a black jacket, blue top and black pants.
She was last seen on Crimson Crescent near Hamilton Road at approximately 12 a.m. Saturday.
Family and police are concerned for Drajica’s welfare.