London police are asking the for the public’s help locating 80-year-old Dragica Zaza of London.

She is described as white, approximately 5-feet tall, 100lbs, with short, light-brown hair. She may be wearing a black jacket, blue top and black pants.

She was last seen on Crimson Crescent near Hamilton Road at approximately 12 a.m. Saturday.

Family and police are concerned for Drajica’s welfare.