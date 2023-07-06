London police look for suspect involved in sexual assault

London, Ont. police are looking for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning.

The victim was walking southbound on Adelaide Street, near Huron Road, around 4:20 a.m., when a man began to follow her.

Police said the man then sexually assaulted the victim and took her purse.

Police were called and conducted a search of the area, but couldn’t find the suspect.

He’s described as white, about 5’6 with a slim build, shoulder length curly hair, and was shirtless at the time of the assault.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact London police.