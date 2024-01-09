London police lay over 30 charges in Festive RIDE campaign
The London Police Service (LPS) conducted Festive RIDE checks throughout London this holiday season which resulted in 31 impaired driving related charges.
Throughout the months of November and December 2023, officers stopped 4,167 vehicles, issued three 3-day suspensions, laid three Criminal Code charges, and issued 25 Highway Traffic Act offence tickets during eight RIDE programs.
LPS is reminding the public to never drink and drive, and always plan ahead for a ride home.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Families across Canada with loved ones in Gaza vying for limited number of visas
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
U.S. federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might have been missing when the plane took off.
Canada, Honda to meet about potential EV plant, says government source
Canadian officials are meeting representatives of Honda Motor this week, a government source said, following a news report that the carmaker was considering building an almost US$13.9 billion electric vehicle plant in the country.
Trump to return to federal court as judges hear arguments on whether he is immune from prosecution
Donald Trump is set to return for the first time in months to the federal courthouse in Washington as an appeals court hears arguments Tuesday on whether the former U.S. president is immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
South Korea’s parliament passes landmark ban on production and sales of dog meat
South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday passed a landmark ban on production and sales of dog meat, as public calls for a prohibition have grown sharply over concerns about animal rights and the country’s international image.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario getting its first snow storm of the season
Environment Canada warns a “major winter storm” will move across the province Tuesday.
-
Stratford residents stunned by proposed 12.5% property tax hike
2024 is shaping up to be a difficult year on city budgets, but few are as bad as the City of Stratford. Residents there are facing a proposed 12.5% property tax increase.
-
Guelph mayor calls growing encampment ‘unacceptable’
Mayor Cam Guthrie is fed up with a growing encampment in downtown Guelph and said something must be done about tent cities in public spaces.
Windsor
-
Lawyer asks for house arrest in New Brunswick for Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault
The lawyer for a Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault is asking for house arrest in New Brunswick.
-
Windsor Jewish Federation accuses pro-Palestinian protestors of attempted intimidation
Windsorites have grown accustomed to the sights and sounds of pro-Palestinian protests these past few months, but the Windsor Jewish Federation said a recent demonstration went too far.
-
City crews prepare for heavy rain and snowfall, removal surplus estimated at $2 million
After a slow start to winter, Windsor city crews are getting ready for a possible snowy week amid a special weather statement.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Collingwood council approves 2024 budget with slight tax increase
Collingwood councillors have wrapped up their first meeting of 2024 by approving the town's budget for the coming year.
-
County expands warming shelter options ahead of winter storm
With a significant winter storm system setting its sights on southern Ontario, the County of Simcoe is working to make sure nobody is without a roof over their head in the coming days.
Northern Ontario
-
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
-
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
-
Northern Ont. squatter moved in, changed locks
When the resident of an apartment in Blind River returned home Jan. 5 after a holiday trip, they not only noticed some missing items, but they saw several new items that didn’t belong to them.
Ottawa
-
Here's a list of school bus cancellations in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley today
Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have cancelled school buses ahead of a major winter storm.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Rubber-edged snow plow blades out on the roads for coming winter storm
The City of Ottawa's snow clearing crews are preparing for the next big snowstorm that is expected to hit Ottawa in the coming hours, and this year, nearly all of the big snow plows will be outfitted with some new technology.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Ontario winter storm
Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.
-
Here's a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a potentially messy winter storm Tuesday, with snowfall amounts varying across the region. Here's a list of school bus cancellations that have been announced.
-
No one injured after smoky fire breaks out at home-under-renovation in Etobicoke
No injuries have been reported after a smoky fire broke out at a house-under-renovation on Monday night in central Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
-
Quebec public school students return to class as strike has system playing catch up
Quebec public school students are set to return to the classroom after labour strife that had kept some students at home since late November.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Horizon says 35 per cent of N.B. hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients, up almost 10 per cent
Horizon Health says 35 per cent of New Brunswick hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients.
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Winnipeg
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
-
'Indescribable grief': Parents of man fatally shot by police release statement
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo to be temporarily closed
Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed for nearly two weeks.
Calgary
-
Woman accusing Calgary bar owner of sexual assault speaks out
One of the seven women accusing a Calgary bar owner of sexual assault is speaking out in hopes of helping others.
-
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
-
Coldest high in 20 years possible this week as warm winter pushed out
Calgary is no stranger to cold snaps – dipping into the -30 C range happens at least once every winter. But Environment Canada warns the coming week is likely to go beyond the usual.
Edmonton
-
'Grateful': Emergency shelter space in camp trailers to open Tuesday as temperatures dip
As the cold sets in in Edmonton, some of the city's homeless residents will soon have a warm place to sleep and three meals a day.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Here’s what you need to know about the snow and lengthy deep freeze this week
The snow falls on Tuesday and then temperatures really start to fall after that.
-
Wetaskiwin councillors vote to 'reconsider' Hope Mission approval, despite legal warnings
Exactly eight months after approving a permit for the Hope Mission, Wetaskiwin City Council narrowly voted Monday to "reconsider" despite legal warnings from the city manager.
Vancouver
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
-
North Vancouver café owner joins B.C. restaurant association in calling for COVID loan extension
When COVID-19 forced businesses to shut down in 2020, the lease was on up Pegsters Coffee Shop in North Vancouver, and owner Peggy Lee had an option to close her beloved business for good and retire.
-
BC Ferries pre-emptively cancels some Tuesday sailings over storm concerns
Several ferry sailings scheduled between the Vancouver area and Victoria on Tuesday morning have been pre-emptively cancelled over concerns about an incoming storm.