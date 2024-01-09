LONDON
London

    • London police lay over 30 charges in Festive RIDE campaign

    The London Police Service (LPS) conducted Festive RIDE checks throughout London this holiday season which resulted in 31 impaired driving related charges.

    Throughout the months of November and December 2023, officers stopped 4,167 vehicles, issued three 3-day suspensions, laid three Criminal Code charges, and issued 25 Highway Traffic Act offence tickets during eight RIDE programs.

    LPS is reminding the public to never drink and drive, and always plan ahead for a ride home.

