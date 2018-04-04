

CTV London





As they say, click or ticket and dozens of people preferred the latter this weekend.

London police laid almost 60 charges during their Easter long-weekend seat belt blitz.

One man was charged twice in two days for the same offence.

A total of 59 charges were laid:

• 3 x inoperative, removed or modified seat belt charges;

• 47 x driver not wearing seat belt properly;

• 8 x passenger not wearing seat belt properly; and

• 1 x child passenger not properly secured.

The fine for not wearing one is $240 plus a victim surcharge.