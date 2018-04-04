Featured
London police lay 59 charges during seat belt blitz
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 1:27PM EDT
As they say, click or ticket and dozens of people preferred the latter this weekend.
London police laid almost 60 charges during their Easter long-weekend seat belt blitz.
One man was charged twice in two days for the same offence.
A total of 59 charges were laid:
• 3 x inoperative, removed or modified seat belt charges;
• 47 x driver not wearing seat belt properly;
• 8 x passenger not wearing seat belt properly; and
• 1 x child passenger not properly secured.
The fine for not wearing one is $240 plus a victim surcharge.