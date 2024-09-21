London police launches policing and community safety survey

The London Police Service (LPS) has launched a public survey, looking at policing and community safety.

London residents are invited to share their opinions on the matter when the survey opens on Monday.

LPS said the survey is in partnership with Advanis, aiming to ensure the highest quality of standards and confidentiality. Participation is anonymous and confidential.

“The survey is a critical tool for the LPS, aligning with our mission to ensure the safety and well-being of London’s communities and supporting our vision to be a leader in community safety,” said the LPS.

“The feedback will be instrumental in shaping future policing strategies, enhancing community engagement and improving overall safety and well-being in the city.”

The results of the survey will be shared in the police service’s annual reporting process.