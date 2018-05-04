

CTV London





London police want to ensure that all road users know their roles when they encounter a pedestrian crossover.

London police partnered with the London-Middlesex Road Safety Committee and Active and Safe Routes to School Friday to kick off a week-long safety blitz taking place from May 7-11.

Members from the traffic enforcement unit and community services officers were at the crossover located at Stoneybrook Public School on Friday.

PXOs were first installed in 2016, primarily in neighbourhoods surrounding elementary and secondary schools, to increase pedestrian safety and demonstrate London’s commitment to road safety.

There are now 89 PXOs in London and another 23 are scheduled for installation.

The LPS will be conducting an enforcement blitz at various PXO locations across the city between May 7 – 11, 2018, to encourage drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to use these crossings correctly.

Police would like to remind drivers that pedestrians have the right of way at pedestrian crossovers. Drivers and cyclists must stop behind the yield line and wait until the pedestrian completely crosses the road before proceeding. Also, police say that this is in effect 24/7 and drivers can be fined up to $500 and three demerit points for offences at pedestrian crossovers.

Tips from police:

Pedestrians

• Show drivers you want to cross – point with your arm

• Wait for traffic to stop

• Make eye contact to ensure driver sees you

Cyclists

• When riding with traffic follow rules for drivers

• When crossing, follow rules for pedestrians; dismount and walk your bike across

Drivers

• Be prepared to stop for pedestrians

• Stop behind the yield line (Shark’s Teeth)

• Make eye contact so the pedestrian sees you

• Wait for the pedestrian to cross completely