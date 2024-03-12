London police launch new program to cut down on car thefts

LONDON
    Police in London are launching a new program they say will cut down on car thefts.

    The provincial ministry of the solicitor general has provided a $900,000 grant to fund project safe auto.

    According to police, the money will go toward technology allowing officers to detect stolen vehicles better.

    They say more than 1,000 vehicles were stolen last year in London — worth about $15 million dollars.

