London police launch anonymous sexual violence reporting tool

According to a release from the London Police Service (LPS), a one year pilot project has been launched which allows victims of sexual assault or sexual violence to report it anonymously through an app called “Speak Out.”

Speak Out allows both advocates and London police to “gain a better understanding of the sexual violence happening in our city.”

The app is currently available only to people reporting incidents in Barrie and London, as the app was originally created by the Barrie Police Service and has been used since 2021.

Police advise the public that using the app does not mean they are submitting an official police report, but that their information might assist investigators in ongoing or future sexual assault investigations.

The information gained from the reports will be sent to the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section and Crime Analysis Unit in order to identify potential trends and commonalities.

“Speak Out provides another avenue for a victim/survivor to report a sexual assault. We know that sexual assaults often go unreported, and some victims/survivors are not comfortable coming to police or reporting under their name,” explained Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann, head of the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section in the release.

Speak Out can be used by anyone over the age of 18 who wishes to anonymously report an incident that transpired in London. Individuals who file a report will be provided with a reference code in case they wish to file a formal report in the future.