London police K9 tracks theft suspect leading to arrest
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 10:24AM EDT
Kylo the London police service dog. (Source London Police K9 Unit/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- London police service dog Kylo helped officers find a suspect who had allegedly stolen catalytic converters, for the second time.
One of two suspects surrendered to London police officers, but the other had fled.
Kylo tracked to a residence where the suspect was found and taken into custody.
Police say Kylo had caught the second suspect committing the same crime a few months ago.