London police are warning the public about thefts of a vehicle part that could cost up to $2,000 to replace.

Since the beginning of January, there have been 10 thefts of catalytic converters from Honda CRVs, primarily model years 2003-2009.

Apartment building parking lots were targeted overnight, with the thefts taking place primarily in the west end of the city.

Police say the catalytic converter is stolen from underneath the vehicle, takes very little time to remove, and is needed for the car to run properly.

Catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium and palladium.

The metals are expensive, and thieves can sell the stolen converters to scrap yards for cash. It could cost you up to $2000 to replace a catalytic converter.

If you notice that your catalytic converter is missing, notify the police as soon as possible. If you are missing your converter, you will hear a loud roaring or rumbling sound when you turn on your vehicle.

The sound will get louder as you put your foot on the gas pedal. The catalytic converter is a round canister that connects the piping in the exhaust. You will notice a space in the middle of your exhaust if the converter is missing.

The London Police would like to remind residents to always park in well-lit areas, or park close to a building entrance or road to increase the amount of pedestrian traffic in those areas.